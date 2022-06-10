APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — After years of applying The Raney House Museum’s request for a grant was approved by Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2022-2023 state budget.

The Apalachicola Area Historical Society has been making an effort to keep the Raney house’s history alive.

Apalachicola Area Historical Society President Caty Greene said the beautiful historic home was also the home of a very significant Florida official.

“Originally built here by David and Harriet Raney they raised six children to adulthood in the house including their youngest son, George Pettus Raney, who was the Attorney General of the State of Florida twice under two governors and eventually the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court.”

Greene said they’ve spent the last several years applying for this grant, hoping to fix the deteriorating columns in the front of the house.

The grant is $327,000 that will go towards replacing the columns, painting, and window repair.

They will also do some foundation and electrical work.



The Raney house was turned into a museum shortly after it was purchased by the city in the 1970s and is now full of furniture, documents, and artifacts that belonged to the Raney family.

Greene said there are very few things in the state of Florida that date this far back into the 1800s and they want to ensure the 184-year-old house will continue to be shared with tourists and locals.



“Heritage tourism – which is something we are trying to do better these days is having to take the place for some extent of our seafood tourism because of the problem with the oysters so we really want to make sure people know about the town and the way to show them the grandeur of it from its hay day is with this house,” Greene said.

For more information about the Raney House Museum visit their website.