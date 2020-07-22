Apalachicola Bay suspends oyster harvesting

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Effective August 1, restaurants will no longer be able to feature Apalachicola Oysters on their menu.

On Wednesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission held a virtual meeting which resulted in a unanimous vote — the suspension of oyster harvesting in Apalachicola Bay and Suwannee Sound.

In the meeting, a plan was presented to restore oysters in Apalachicola which included a ban on oyster harvesting until December 2025.

The plan also prohibits on-the-water possession of wild oyster harvesting equipment and includes a 20 million dollar FWC grant for the project.

According to the FWC, the ruling is only temporary and the commission will make the final decision on whether to implement the changes until 2025 at the October commission meeting.

Joseph Parish, County Commissioner for District 4 and owner of Buddy Ward & Son’s Seafood said there haven’t been any oysters in Apalachicola Bay for two or three years now.

Parish said the decision is a positive step forward but he doesn’t think it will solve the bigger issue at hand.

“Hopefully the suspension of the oyster rule will help the bay rebound,” Parish said. “I’ve kind of got my doubts because if you don’t have the correct salinity balance it’s going to be hard

Parish said the Bay produced a massive supply of oysters for 20 plus years after the bay was closed for 18 months in the ’80s.

“Up to 2005 we had oysters and then you started seeing some decline and then after the BP Oil Spill, you started seeing significant decline,” Parish said.

Parish said the decline is also contributed to the bay not having the correct balance of fresh water and salt water.

“What happens when you don’t have the correct amount of fresh water, it allows too much salt water to flow back into the bay,” Parish said. “And then by bringing the predictors, drill conchs, and others, they come in and decimate the oyster bars.”

Parish said too much saltwater also causes the oyster shells to deteriorate and turn into gravel instead of an oyster shell.

Some of the 20 million dollars will go towards an Apalachicola Bay Management Plan, Parish said.

“Should the bay come back there would be some kind of management plan to keep the bay the way it is,” Parish said.

But even with all of his doubts, Parish still has hope for the future.

“Nobody, including myself wants to sit here and give up on the oyster population of Apalachicola Bay,” Parish said. “You have two choices, you can either try to rebuild the bay or throw your hands up and say that’s it.”

Historically, Apalachicola is known as the Oyster Capitol of the World and responsible for producing 90 percent of Florida’s commercial oysters.