Another water pump stolen at the Children’s Memorial Garden

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There are more than 200 childrens’ names at the Compassionate Friends of Bay County’s Children’s Memorial Garden.

It’s supposed to be a place for families to feel close to their lost loved ones.

It is supposed to be a place of consolation.

But for the second time in the last 18-months, families are not feeling consoled.

“You know, they have to pick this place, of all places, to do it. When we’re trying to keep it such a peaceful place for people who have lost the greatest loss,” said Compassionate Friends of Bay County Chapter Leader Sandra Harrison.

Harrison said she was just at the Children’s Memorial Garden on Saturday and this water was filled to the top.

Then Tuesday night, she received a phone call that the fountain’s pump was missing.

It was apparently stolen.

There is a GoFundMe to replace the pump, but Harrison said money isn’t the issue, it’s what the money is used for.

“We should be using the funds for what this park is for: keeping the upkeep, the pretty, keeping it beautiful and nice for the individuals that have lost a child, a grandchild, or a sibling,” said Harrison.

Lynn Haven Police Chief, Ricky Ramie, said his officers check the garden and park next to it, an average of seven times a day.

“There’s not a lot of physical evidence to follow up on, so we’re just asking for the public’s help,” said Ramie. “If you see anyone inside that garden or if you know anyone who might have committed this crime, reach out to us or crime stoppers at 785-TIPS.”

The compassionate friends of Bay County said they have been trying to install video surveillance for a while.

They are currently working with city officials to get a wi-fi connection.