Another traffic shift coming to Thomas Drive

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As work continues to resurface Thomas Drive, county officials are having to shift the way traffic flows on the street.

Construction crews plan to shift Thomas Drive east and westbound traffic, between Holiday and Crescent drives, to the eastbound travel lanes Thursday, May 14.

The traffic shift will allow milling, resurfacing and drainage improvements to continue for the westbound travel lanes.

Thomas Drive is the focus of an $8.3 million construction effort to resurface the roadway and make drainage improvements between Bristol Street and Joan Avenue.

The work is funded by the county’s Half-Cent Surtax approved by voters in 2016. Construction activities are currently estimated for completion later this year.