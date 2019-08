PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Another drowning is being reported in Panama City Beach.

It happened around 1:30 Monday morning.

According to Panama City Beach Public Information Officer Debbie Ward, a father and son went swimming in the Gulf. The father lost sight of his son and shortly after, the man found his son floating face down.

Ward says the incident is still under investigation. The names of the two men and their hometown has not been released.