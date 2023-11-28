PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For 11 years a local man has climbed on top of a bus to collect toys for kids.

“Stuff the Bus” director Skip Bondur won’t make his climb until Sunday, but the 12th annual toy drive is underway.

This year’s goal is to collect 12,000 toys for kids in Bay County. That’s 2,000 more than years past. All donors get a free doughnut from Dunkin’. Bondur will live on top of the bus for 12 days, and won’t come down until they reach their goal.

“He lives up there and does not come down,” said Revolt Ministries President Lesley Bondur. “His feet will not touch the ground until we hit our goal of 12,000 toys, so I really hope that everyone comes together so my husband can come back to the house and not be stuck on the roof of the bus. Usually, it takes the full time to get everybody together to make it happen.”

You can drop off a toy at the East 23rd Street Dunkin’ Donuts tomorrow and Wednesday. The bus will be parked at the 23rd Street Walmart again this year for Bondur’s 12 days on the roof.