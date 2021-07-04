Annual Salute to Freedom Festival

Families gather on Harrison Avenue for the annual Salute to Freedom Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There was no raining on the annual Salute to Freedom Parade as dozens of families and friends gathered to celebrate our Nation’s birthday.

“I think it’s really, really awesome that so many people showed up for this. You never really know with an event like this and despite the rain and despite everything else everybody’s here, everybody’s having a good time, and I’m super stoked,” said Panama City resident, Jessica Tharp.

The parade kicked off the night with people lined up along Harrison Avenue wearing their red, white and blue.

There were tons of beads, candy, decorative floats, and cars.

A school bus, boat, and a firetruck were all a part of the parade.

After the parade, the celebration carried on at the Panama City Visitor Center with food trucks, vendors, and live music.

To wrap up the Fourth of July, there was a spectacular firework show over St. Andrew’s Bay.