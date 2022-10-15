BLOUNTSTOWN ,Fla.(WMBB)– Blountstown’s Goat Day is one of the largest festivals held on Saturday and had over 100 vendors this year.

County Commissioner Gene Bailey and vendors said this year Goat Day is the biggest event to happen since Hurricane Michael and COVID-19 in Calhoun County.

“The unique thing today is the size of the crowd here today and the county is very blessed,” Bailey said.

Goat Day started because of the need for goats to clear out brush and create food for the community.

Now people allow the youth to showcase their goats in contests like the “Barnyard Olympics.” Bella Cain is part of the goat show contests and said, it takes a lot to prepare for the show.

“They hate water with a passion, especially mine,” Cain said. “They shake everything all over you just like a dog and they pull you all the time.”

The Rotary Club and Pioneer Settlement put on the event. President of the Rotary Club Bruce Davis said the event is a fundraiser and provides scholarships as well as community projects.

“Not only can you come and watch a goat contest and have fun and music and also shopping, but you can also go over to the pioneer settlement and learn about how we transitioned from the 1800s to where we are today,” Davis said.

The Rotary Club uses the money from Goat Day to help fund medical equipment for EMS and holiday meals for senior citizens. The club also added two new scholarships for young adults who want to go to trade school.