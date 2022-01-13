Annual Apalachicola Oyster Cook-off to begin this weekend

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Annual Apalachicola Oyster Cook-Off is back for the 12th year in a row, with proceeds going to a good cause.

The fundraising event began as a way to raise money for the cities fire department. They didn’t always have the proper equipment to fight fires.

Since starting the event, they’ve been able to purchase a new truck and are now in the process of paying off a second truck.

The event will begin with live music and an oyster tasting on Friday.

On Saturday, the fun will continue with a 5K, kids activities, a silent auction, and of course a competition for the best oysters.

“We’ve got folks that come from Panama City, people from the island, some of the local restaurants and they do prepare their favorite recipe or their families favorite oyster recipe,” said Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department Auxillary Treasurer Shelley Shepard.

The event will be held in Downtown Apalachicola at Riverfront Park starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.

All proceeds go to the fire department.