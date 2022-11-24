ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While many people work to burn off the Thanksgiving day meal after the holiday, a group in Rosemary Beach decided to get ahead of schedule.

Thousands of runners participated in the annual 30A 10K Thursday morning for a record turnout.

The charity event began 11 years ago and started with just 800 participants. Now with more than 3,000 registrants, the race is expected to raise around $100,000 for local charities.

The Romanski family were just a few of the people whose proceeds benefitted Caring & Sharing of South Walton, the Seaside School Foundation, Northwest Florida Guardian Ad Litem Foundation, and the Walton Education Foundation.

“We just decided that this would be a fun tradition to start doing every year and hopefully we can get the rest of our family to join us next year,” 30A 10K Participant Erin Romanski said. “It just was a little early for them but I think once we set the stage they’ll join us.”

The woman who started this charity run 11 years ago, Karen Meadows, said the community has been great in helping with this event.

Hundreds of volunteers started working on the race preparation Thursday morning at 5 a.m.

Several Walton County Sheriff’s deputies also went out to help direct traffic and lend a hand where needed. For that Meadows said she’s thankful.