PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A section of Anne Avenue between Laird Street and Lorento Street will be closed for drainage improvements.

The closure will last from Monday, September 21 through Wednesday, September 23. During this time road closure and detour signage will be posted to direct northbound and southbound traffic around the worksite via Laird Street, Dorothy Avenue, and Lorento Street.

Avenue between Laird Street and Lorento Street will remain open to local traffic only.