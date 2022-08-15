PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man convicted of murder will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Andre Bivins Monday after Bivins was convicted of first-degree murder in June.

Bivins also received a 15-year sentence for attempted robbery. Bivins was part of a group of five people who tried to rob 31-year-old Ed Ross at gunpoint in December 2019.

They forced their way into Ross’ Panama City Beach home to steal money and marijuana. Bivins was the first to fire, shooting Ed Ross in the hand.



Suspect Joshua Campbell took a plea deal and will serve a 35-year sentence. Abel Ortiz’s is being re-tried in September.