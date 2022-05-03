PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Anchorage Children’s Home broke ground Tuesday morning on a new transitional housing facility.

It’s the first building on Anchorage’s Lisenby Campus since the organization was founded 15 years ago.

Anchorage shelters and cares for runaway and homeless youth. Many of the children have been abused, abandoned or neglected.

“Our goal is to stabilize them, help them with housing, get them in school,. If they’re not in school, complete school, all of them have to have a job. So the goal of our program is to educate them, come along side them, sustain them and prepare them for the next phase in their life.”