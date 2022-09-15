PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Visual & Performing Arts Division of Gulf Coast State College presents An Evening with Henry Cho on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Henry Cho is a clean standup comedian who is a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry, appearing over 100 times and can be heard daily on Sirius XM, Blue Collar Radio, and Pandora Radio.

Executive Director at Gulf Coast State College, Jason Hedden joined us in studio to talk details about the event. The performance will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17. at 7:30 p.m. in the Gulf Coast State College Amelia G. Tapper Center for the Arts, located on the Panama City Campus. This is also the evening of the Gulf Coast State College 65th Anniversary Community Celebration!

Tickets for the show are $25 each with the proceeds benefitting the Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship Fund.

For more information, contact Jason Hedden at jhedden@gulfcoast.edu or you can watch the full interview on News 13 Midday!