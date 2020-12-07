PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many are in need of food this year and An Angel Pantry needs your help to feed them.

For 11 years, Sally Sparks, has been the coordinator for local charity and said she hates to turn people away.

“I hate to say no to the people,” Sparks said. “People are struggling anyway, and they are figuring out how to get their Christmas presents and that sort of thing and they run out of money and the holidays are more busy than they are during the year.”

Sparks retired from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office after 33 years and decided to keep devoting her time to the food bank. She said it gives her something valuable to do with her time.

Sparks said they take any non-perishable items.

“Can food, canned meats, soups, peanut butter jelly,” Sparks said. “Mac-N-Cheese, cereals, protein bars, grits, oatmeal, and even bread.”

Sparks said she is freezing any bread she’s getting.

If you would like to donate to An Angel Pantry, you can drop off items at three different locations: The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Cross Fit Gym, or at the light show on Vermont Avenue in Lynn Haven.

You can also call Sally direct and she will come and pick it up: (850)814-2488.