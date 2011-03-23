Amy Hoyt

Anchor – 5, 6, 10



Amy started her broadcasting career in radio at the age of 19 at WPAP-FM in Panama City. She moved into television news at the NBC affiliate in Panama City in 1980. Amy also worked in Clarksville Tennessee as a radio news director in the mid 80’s while her husband served in the U.S. Army.

After returning to Panama City, Amy resumed her television news career. In 1994, she accepted a position here at WMBB News13.

Amy takes pride in volunteering her time with different charitable organizations, including the Girl Scouts. She has served on boards for The American Heart Association, Guardian Ad Litem and Children’s Miracle Network. She was recently named First Lady of the Year by Beta Sigma Phi International.

Amy has been named the 2010 Favorite News Anchor in a Panama City Living Magazine survey…as well as The News Herald’s Best of Bay Media Personalities.

Amy and her husband Robert have two grown daughters.