AMIKids to receive grant totaling over $1.5 million

Triumph Gulf Coast held its final board meeting of 2020 today by conference call. At the meeting, the board committed to new grant awards totaling $17,662,295.

The commitments were Grant Awards for $1,737,500 to AMIKids Panama City Marine Institute Stem and Business Entrepreneurship Labs in Bay County and $6,000,000 to the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners for infrastructure improvements to the Santa Rosa Industrial Park, East. The board approved the Term Sheet for $3,846,000 to the Walton County School District for its IT and Health Care Certification programs, and directed staff to begin Term Sheet negotiations for $6,078,795 to the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition in Escambia County for its Center for Human Healthspan Resilience and Performance. Each of these programs will bring either or both new high-paying jobs and certified workforce training to the four counties.

Of special note, the IHMC proposal brings a pledge of external matching funds of $18 million from federal grants, contracts, and private sources. This funding leverage is mirrored across all of the Triumph Gulf Coast projects with more than $650 million in outside dollars generated from federal, state, local, and private sources being committed by our project partners.

Since Triumph Gulf Coast received the initial payment from the Deepwater Horizon BP Oil Spill Settlement with the State of Florida it has committed to 44 grant awards (including today’s actions) for public infrastructure improvements, workforce development education, and marketing/promotion of the diversification of the regional economy. Those awards total more than $264 million in direct funding to each of the eight counties which were disproportionately affected by the oil spill, as designated by the Florida Legislature. Triumph Gulf Coast staff is actively managing compliance of 36 grants and will add two more after agreements approved at today’s meeting are fully executed.