PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Local blood banks said blood supplies are running critically low right now, which is typical during the summer months.

The American Red Cross teamed up with Cramer Chevrolet Thursday for their annual summer blood drive.

The event has been going on for more than 25 years. This year, Red Cross officials had hoped 50 to 100 people would show up to the Cramer showroom to donate a pint of blood.

American Red Cross Mobile Account Manager Angela Turner said the turnout was not that great.

“Our numbers are a little bit low today. We have probably seen between 25 to 30 people. So I’m urging people to come out to donate because we really need you. You can save three, not three lives with just one blood donation,” said Turner.

Even if you missed the blood drive Thursday, you can still donate. You can contact the Red Cross to donate blood or make a financial donation.

The next blood drive will be on October 12 at First United Methodist Church in Panama City. For more information on how you can help click here.