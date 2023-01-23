CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The American Red Cross has started a new initiative called National Sound The Alarm.

The program is designed to save lives by installing smoke alarms for free, creating escape plans, and sharing fire safety information.

The Panama City American Red Cross collaborates with six counties, Washington, Calhoun, Jackson, Holmes, Gulf, and Bay.

Of those six, Jackson & Calhoun County are at the highest risk for house fires.

Program Director Anthony Cornett and his team plan to install free smoke alarms on Friday in Blountstown.

“The American Red Cross attempts to prevent human suffering and save lives as a part of our mission and in doing so, one of the things we do is we install smoke alarms in homes free of charge,” Panama City Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Anthony Cornett said. “Folks just call in and when they call in and give us their name, address and county, we put them on our list and we install smoke alarms.”

Cornett said it is important to have working fire alarms in your house because generally, you have less than two minutes to get out of your home once a fire starts.

To be added to the list call the American Red Cross at (850)-629-0706.