American Legion Post 392 hosts 13th Annual Mike “Flash” Long Memorial Hatzee Run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The American Legion Post 392 hosted the 13th annual Mark “Flash” Long Memorial Hotzee Run.

This is a day for bikers to enjoy community, drinks, and games while raising money that will help local veterans.

“The run is named after one of our fallen brothers Mark Long, he was actually on this poker run and then had a stroke and then ended up dying from it. After that, we didn’t have a name for it it was just called the Hotzee Run. So after that, we came together and said ya know it needs to be the Mark Long Hotzee Run and that’s what it has been ever since,” American Legion Rider Danny Davis said.

The run includes five stops – Patches Pub, The Buoy Bar, Post 375, VFW 2185, with bonus stops along the way.

It costs $10 to participate in the run.

All of the money goes to Covenant Care and Emerald Coast Hospice in Panama City.

“We’ve had a lot of people who are members of this post who have had to use hospice and those folks were very near and dear to us and we want to help out these two local programs,” Suzanne Patterson Assistant Director for American Legion 392.

Over the last thirteen years, they have raised over $100.

This year, they are hoping to break their $20,000 record by raising $30,000.



“My dad was a Vietnam vet and it was very important to me to carry on the legacy of honoring those people who sacrificed for us,” Patterson said.

Patterson said she loves the camaraderie the day brings.



“A lot of people have a skewed idea about bikers, but you would be amazed at how much money they can raise when they put their efforts together,” Patterson said. “This isn’t just the 392 riders, this is every biker in the community that comes in and supports us.”

The event ended with live music and raffle prizes donated by local organizations and downtown businesses.