PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The Alzheimer’s Association’s Brain Bus will be making multiple stops in the Panhandle this week. A visit to the Brain Bus will help you learn the ten warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease, ways to love your brain, steps to an accurate diagnosis and advancements in research.

The bus will be located at the Bay County Public Library in Panama City on June 14th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT and Lake Alice Park in Wewahitchka from 2 to 4 p.m. CT. On Thursday, June 15th, it will be at the Franklin County Public Library in Eastpoint from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. ET and at the Piggy Wiggly in Apalachicola from 2 to 4 p.m. ET.

Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia – a group of disorders that impairs mental functioning. Some early signs of the disease include memory loss that disrupts daily life, confusion with time or place, new problems with speaking or writing, change in mood or personality and decreased or poor judgement.

According to data collected by the Alzheimer’s Association, one in nine Floridians age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s Disease. That’s nearly 600,000 people! Additionally, more than 800,000 Floridians are caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s Disease, but intense research is ongoing to try to find a cure and slow down the cognitive impacts the disease has on people. There have been several breakthroughs in regards to research and treatments that have received approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

For more information regarding the Brain Bus tour and resources for caregivers or patients with Alzheimer’s disease, head over to alz.org.