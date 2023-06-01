PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – News 13 is going purple for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month this June, raising awareness of the disease and sharing resources available to people who may need it in the Florida Panhandle. The Alzheimer’s Association is also bringing their mobile education center, the Brain Bus, to the Panhandle, making multiple stops from June 10-16, 2023. visit to the Brain Bus will help you learn the ten warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease, ways to love your brain, steps to an accurate diagnosis and advancements in research.

The first stop will be at the Calhoun Public Library in Blountstown on June 10, 2023 starting at 9 a.m. CDT. The tour will then progress to almost every county in the Panhandle for the next six days, finishing in Taylor County on June 16.

Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia – a group of disorders that impairs mental functioning. Some early signs of the disease include memory loss that disrupts daily life, confusion with time or place, new problems with speaking or writing, change in mood or personality and decreased or poor judgement.

According to data collected by the Alzheimer’s Association, one in nine Floridians age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s Disease. That’s nearly 600,000 people! Additionally, more than 800,000 Floridians are caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s Disease, but intense research is ongoing to try to find a cure and slow down the cognitive impacts the disease has on people. There have been several breakthroughs in regards to research and treatments that have received approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

For more information regarding the Brain Bus tour and resources for caregivers or patients with Alzheimer’s disease, head over to alz.org.