Alvin’s Island being torn down

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular site among both tourists and locals is being demolished. Panama City Beach city officials said the Alvin’s Island on Front Beach Road is being torn down.

The city broke the news through a Facebook post, getting a mixed reaction from the community. According to the post, the property has been cited for several code violations. Officials said the cost of bringing the property up to standards was too great to justify the expenditure, leading owners to move forward with demolishing the property all together. Former owner of Alvin’s Island Gary Walsingham said he hates to see it go down but businesses change.

“Back when the amusement park was going, it was a lot of walking traffic and a lot of traffic around here. It changed after that with Pier Park at the other end of the beach and the amusement park gone. Business changes so you got to be able to change with it. It was part of the family so I hate to see it but you know things happen, go on and go with the flow as you say,” explained Walsingham.

The former jungle land store is well known for its huge volcano. The Facebook post also stated Alvin’s Island will be constructing a new store in its place.