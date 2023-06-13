JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an Altha man died in a Jackson County crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 71, north of Suncrest Road in Jackson County on Monday at about 6:20 a.m., troopers wrote in a news release.

“A 58-year-old male left the roadway for an unknown reason (possibly medical related), traveled across the west shoulder before coming to rest in the tree line,” troopers wrote. “He was transported to an area hospital before being pronounced deceased.”