Altha man killed in Friday night crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol officials are releasing more information into the crash that took one man’s life.

On Saturday, officials released 62-year-old Robert Trombello of Altha died in the head-on collision.

According to the release, Trombello was driving a Toyota Pick-up while traveling south on the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 when he collided head-on with a Kia Sedona.

The pick-up then spun counterclockwise until coming to rest on the grass median overturned on its side.

Trombello passed away from his injuries.

Five individuals were inside the Sedona. They are identified as 39-year-old Javan Ward, 18-year-old Javan Ward Jr., and three other juveniles.

All five had minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

