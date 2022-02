CALHOUN COUNTY, (WMBB) — A fire appears to have completely destroyed a trailer in Altha on Friday night around 8:30 p.m.

The fire was located on Walter Potts Road.

Officials have not confirmed any injuries or fatalities, but they did confirm the trailer was occupied.

As of this afternoon, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

No further details have been released at this time.

