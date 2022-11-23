ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – Friends and family of Randy McCroan and Steave Mears Jr. met Wednesday morning at the Calhoun County Airport to honor their legacies.

The Altha community met at an oak tree planted on the spot where the two men died in a plane crash on May 3rd. The victim’s families unveiled a headstone that now stands next to the tree.

“It means a lot to me, because if people want to go to a place to remember my dad and Randy, then they can come out here, said Mears’ son, Trace Mears. “I came out here for a month straight after. Even after my dad was buried, and randy was buried because it’s just a place you remember them both at the same time.”

Dozens gathered at the crash site to share stories about both men and the impact McCroan and Mears had on the community. The individuals present swapped stories about how both men were always there with a helping hand and never wanted anything in return.

Mears’ parents, Patricia and Steve Mears Sr., said, “Steve was just that way. If they were anything at all he could do for you, he would do it. He loved taking people, places.”

“The way he turned his life around,” said Mears’ son, Trace. “Like, he went through a lot, and he had this picture painted for him in the city in this area. By the time he passed away, it was a completely different story. Everyone loved him and knew the true person he was.”

McCron’s son, Greyson McCroan, and his friend Devin Ferrell were on board the plane the day it crashed. Greyson suffered third-degree burns on 30 percent of his body. His lungs and spleen were also damaged.

“I remember getting there, messing with the headset so everybody could talk to each other on the plane out,” said Greyson. “Then, I remember taxiing out to the runway, taking off, and the wheels coming up. I looked over at Devon, and then that was the last thing I remember.”

Mears’ sister, Christina Mears, said she was at work when she heard the news.

“I got a phone call from my dad saying that I needed to get to the airport ASAP, and I didn’t get any more information after that,” said Christina. “When I got here and saw the plane, I hit my knees.”

McCroan was a deputy and a pilot who flew helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Mears was a former law enforcement officer and a business owner who was interested in flying. Greyson said his dad just retired and he was looking forward to spending more time with his father.

“Once it’s gone, you start to miss it,” said Greyson. “Being able to, come home see Dad sitting there fixing his glasses, and he comes up. Hey, buddy. That stuff, uh, going out front yard, throwing the ball at the Roxy, our dog.”

Mears’ parents said their son and McCroan bonded because they loved to joke around and both loved their kids and their community.

The families said they want to add a bench to the memorial so people can visit and reflect on both men’s legacies.