WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Early Thursday morning there were more than cars commuting across the road in Walton County.

On Highway 331 N near Liberty, passersby were interrupted by an alligator in the road.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and was able to safely return the alligator to safety.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding commuters that there might be an influx of alligators in the coming months, and if you notice one on the road, you can call them to remove it.

That number is 850-862-8111