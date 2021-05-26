Allegiant announces flights from Destin to North Carolina and West Virginia

Destin, Fla. (WMBB) — Allegiant has begun new nonstop service from Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) to two new destinations: Asheville, N.C. and Clarksburg, W.V.

“To celebrate the new launch date, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $44,” the company said in a news release.

“Destin is a popular destination for our customers and these new routes will provide the perfect backdrop for summer vacations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We’re excited to offer more convenient, affordable, nonstop routes to Destin travelers who want to experience the outdoor activities and beautiful beaches this unique area has to offer.”

The new nonstop routes to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) include:

  1. Clarksburg, West Virginia via North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) – beginning May 26, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $44.*
  2. Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning May 27, 2021 with fares as low as $44.*

The new nonstop routes via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times, and fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

