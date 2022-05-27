PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A tip from the public led to the arrest of a man on four counts of failure to register as a sexual offender on Friday.

The arrest also cleared a hit-and-run investigation from January.

Detectives with the Panama City Police Department received a tip from their Tip411 service regarding a person who was a fugitive from Pennsylvania and included a wanted flyer from the state as well as a press release from PCPD from January regarding a hit-and-run crash investigation.

Detectives along with deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on E. 17th Street and found 64-year-old David R. Duane who was taken into custody without incident.

Through their investigation, police said detectives learned that Duane was an absconded sexual offender from Pennsylvania and had not registered in the state of Florida since moving here in July of 2021.

Detectives were also able to find a blue 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck that was believed to be involved in a hit and run accident on 23rd Street in January. Police said the truck had damage like that observed in surveillance video from the crash.

Duane was arrested and charged with four counts of failure to register as a sex offender, failure to update his address, identification, phone number and vehicle information, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, tampering with evidence and driving with license suspended or revoked.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.