PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This weekend the community has the opportunity to get an affordable breakfast and help support a good cause by doing it.

The Kiwanis Club of Panama City is preparing for its 63rd Annual Pancake Days fundraiser.

Members begin serving all-you-can-eat hot cakes and sausages at Forest Park United Methodist Church Thursday morning at 6.

For just $7 a person, grab a plate or a to-go box and indulge on this three-day event.

You can purchase tickets at the door. They’re only accepting cash.

Raffle tickets for an electric bike will also be for sale.

President-elect Jake Cook said their goal is to raise $20,000 for Bay County kids at this year’s fundraiser.

“Bay County really comes out to support us,” Cook said. “I know we took a few years off because of Michael and Covid. Last year was really our first big year back since then but this year we’re hoping to really blow it out of the water and get back to where we used to be.”

Food is being served until 9 Thursday. The event will pick back up Friday morning from 6-9.

Your last chance for unlimited pancakes is on Saturday between the hours of 7-10.