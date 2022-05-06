PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Holmes County School District and local law enforcement have given an “all clear” following an alleged verbal threat made Friday morning regarding Ponce de Leon High School.

School district staff states PDLHS administrators were notified of a potential verbal threat made prior to the beginning of the school day.

“In accordance with school safety procedures, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department was notified, and an investigation was launched, which quickly led to the identification of a suspect,” the district wrote in a statement. “Ponce de Leon High School remains secure, and there is no threat to student or staff safety.”

The context of the threat was not specified, as HCSO reports the investigation is ongoing.

More details will be reported as they become available.