Alford woman killed in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- An Alford woman is dead following a car crash in Jackson County.

It happened on I-10 westbound near mile marker 140 on Saturday evening. Reports said a Honda Accord drifted into the left lane and hit another vehicle, causing it to spin out into the median.

The driver of that vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. That driver has been identified as 51-year-old Kelley Phillmon of Alford.

I-10 was shut down for several minutes for a helicopter to airlift another passenger to the hospital.

Other passengers involved in the crash sustained serious injuries.