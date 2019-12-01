Alford woman killed in crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- An Alford woman is dead following a car crash in Jackson County.

It happened on I-10 westbound near mile marker 140 on Saturday evening. Reports said a Honda Accord drifted into the left lane and hit another vehicle, causing it to spin out into the median.

The driver of that vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. That driver has been identified as 51-year-old Kelley Phillmon of Alford.

I-10 was shut down for several minutes for a helicopter to airlift another passenger to the hospital.

Other passengers involved in the crash sustained serious injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Cyber Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Monday"

Bikers for Kids parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bikers for Kids parade"

Downtown Panama City participates in 'Small Business Saturday'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Panama City participates in 'Small Business Saturday'"

Seaside hosts holiday parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seaside hosts holiday parade"

St. Andrews Tree Lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Andrews Tree Lighting"

Schooners hosts toy drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schooners hosts toy drive"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.