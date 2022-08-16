PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Alf Coleman Road is notorious for flooding in Panama City Beach.

Repairs were supposed to have been finished by now but project officials had to first mitigate the wetlands for permitting. That is complete but construction still hasn’t begun.

Most locals try to avoid Alf Coleman Road when it rains.

But Matthew Bonnin is limited when it comes to getting to work on his bike.

“Sometimes I have to ride like almost in the middle of the street to avoid getting completely soaked when it’s flooded,” Bonnin said.

While the Alf Coleman Road project improvement plan doesn’t include bike lanes, the two-lane street will soon have sidewalks on both sides.

The road will also be resurfaced and raised 14 inches to mitigate flooding.

On Tuesday, Panama City Beach leaders held a public meeting to discuss the project plans and address community concerns.

The Panama City Beach Community Redevelopment Agency Construction Program Manager Scott Passmore answered the community’s questions.

“Comments today are mostly about the subdivisions along the corridor so we have plans to address that and make sure residents and businesses will have access at all times,” said Passmore. “We’ve had some concerns about school access, typical pedestrian and bicycle access to the sidewalks on both sides of the corridor will help us to address that.”

The project is expected to cost an estimated $4.5 mil.

Repairs will take place from Hutchison Boulevard to Panama City Beach Parkway.

Construction crews hope to start work in early 2023. They expect to finish the improvements by early 2024.

Alf Coleman Road will be closed and detoured for about 150 days during construction from north of Cabana Boulevard to south of the north entrance to Lowe’s Home Improvement.

There will be at least one access point to all the residences and businesses at all times.

Detour routes will be marked and signed. Business entrance signs will be installed to guide traffic.