ALERT: S.R. 77 and U.S. 90 intersection nighttime closure

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The westbound lanes of U.S. 90 just east of S.R. 77 in Chipley will be closed and shifted into the left lane through the intersection from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 14. The northbound S.R. 77 travel lanes just north of U.S. 90 and the eastbound left-turn lane will also be temporarily closed.

Traffic will be detoured west on S.R. 77, north on Griffin Road, east on Old Bonifay Road, and back north on S.R. 77.

The temporary closures are necessary as crews remove a building near the roadway.