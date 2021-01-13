ALERT: S.R. 77 and U.S. 90 intersection nighttime closure

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The westbound lanes of U.S. 90 just east of S.R. 77 in Chipley will be closed and shifted into the left lane through the intersection from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 14. The northbound S.R. 77 travel lanes just north of U.S. 90 and the eastbound left-turn lane will also be temporarily closed.

Traffic will be detoured west on S.R. 77, north on Griffin Road, east on Old Bonifay Road, and back north on S.R. 77.

The temporary closures are necessary as crews remove a building near the roadway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm