PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 26th Street will be closed to thru traffic betweeen Jenks Avenue and S.R. 77 starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 15 through 3 p.m. Monday, January 18.

The roadway is closing for repiar associated wiht the Jenks Avenue widening project.

During this time, road closure and detour signage will be posted to direct traffic around the worksite via Baldwin Road and Mosley Drive.