Aldi seeks development order in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — An Aldi supermarket could be coming to Lynn Haven, according to the Lynn Haven Planning Board agenda.

The development order states the Aldi would be located at 2260 Highway 77.

Documents filed from February state that Aldi purchased a vacant property off State 77 for $900,000. The land is next to Beef O Brady’s and behind Innovations Federal Credit Union.

According to the store’s website, ALDI operates more than 1,900 stores in 36 states.

“We take a simple, cost-effective approach to grocery shopping that saves shoppers on their grocery bills,” the store’s website states. “In fact, smart shoppers have found that switching from national brands to ALDI exclusive brands can save them up to 50 percent** on their weekly must-haves. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the ALDI streamlined approach, bringing shoppers the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices every day.”

They will discuss the development order at their regular meeting on September 7 at 5:30 p.m.

