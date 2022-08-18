FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Eight horses are getting a second chance at life thanks to Alaqua Animal Refuge.

Last Thursday, Alaqua and the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society removed nine horses from a home in Holt, Florida.

“A dire situation so many of the horses are severely underweight,” Founder and President of Alaqua Animal Refuge Laurie Hood said. “There was one horse that looked to be critical that they loaded up and got here and unfortunately that horse did not make it. The next day, we assisted PAWS, returned to the location, and removed the remaining horses. We have eight of the horses now. They are in various conditions from being starved, severely underweight to some look okay.”

All eight of the surviving horses are suffering from tremors due to extreme starvation.

Many also have protruding hips and ribs.

Hood said unfortunately they see animal cruelty cases often.



“There’s a lot of people that think it is a wonderful thing to have a horse, which it is, but they are a lot of work. It’s really expensive to care for them, Hood said. “You have to have the correct facility, the correct fencing. It’s a 24/7 job. And so many people get these animals and get over their heads and unfortunately we see a lot of neglect cases in the Florida Panhandle.”

It will take several months for the horses to make a full recovery.

These eight new horses make a total of 41 at Alaqua.

Hood said it puts a financial strain on their organization.



“It is extremely expensive to bring one of these horses back from the condition that they are in,” Hood said. “Not only for the medical but for the amount of food and the type of food we have to give them to get them back. So to take on eight additional horses that are highly expensive to care for, it truly does put a strain on our organization.”

Once the horses have fully recovered, they will be available for adoption.

Hood said they do not receive federal or state funding, but rely 100% on donations. To make a donation visit their website.