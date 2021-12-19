Alabama men face multiple charges in connection to retail thefts in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from Webb, Alabama in connection to thefts at Dollar General and Walmart on Saturday.

According to a news release, JCSO received a report from the Dollar General on Caverns Road in Marianna where the two men allegedly stole 132 dollars in merchandise.

Photos were posted of the suspects as well as descriptions to the sheriff’s office Facebook page. During this time a similar report was received from Walmart which confirmed the suspects were the same from the Dollar General incident.

Deputies said the men reportedly took 1,045 dollars in merchandise from Walmart. They left before the deputies arrived.

Authorities said the men then returned to the Dollar General later that night to try and pay for the items. Law enforcement was notified and the suspects fled the store.

The employee told deputies which direction the men took off and they were eventually caught north of Greenwood.

Andrew Phillips and Anthony Silbernagel are charged with grand theft and retail theft.

Sheriff Edenfield is grateful for the community reaching out and assisting them with this case.