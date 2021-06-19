Alabama man facing multiple charges after shooting into an occupied car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man accused of shooting into his on-again, off-again girlfriend’s car is being held on multiple charges.

According to the Panama City Police Department, detectives were called out to the 700 block of College Avenue in reference to a shooting on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who said her on and off boyfriend shot into her car.

The suspect, Arias Lane, was located and officers collected three shell casings in the front yard at the scene. A search warrant was executed on the property and a black Smith and Wesson 40 caliber gun loaded with the same ammunition as the shell casings was found in Lane’s duffle bag.

Lane is now facing multiple charges including domestic battery by strangulation, shooting into an occupied vehicle, false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated assault, improper exhibition of a firearm, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

ZooWorld opens new, fully-immersive exhibits

Group shares tips on keeping nesting sea turtles safe

Grayton Beach shark bite victim is the first since 2005

Tips to make sure you are fully prepared for hurricane season

Bay District Schools is searching for more bus drivers

11 a.m. weather update: potential tropical cyclone 3

More Local News

Don't Miss