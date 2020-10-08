Alabama man arrested as part of the FBI corruption scandal in Bay County sentenced

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–An Alabama man arrested as part of the FBI corruption scandal in Bay County was sentenced on Thursday. He was charged this past summer for being involved in the Hurricane Michael scandal in Lynn Haven.

John David Russell, the owner of Russell Endeavor’s, was charged with worker’s compensation fraud. Authorities say he obtained around $245,000 within 2 months from the City of Lynn Haven working as a subcontractor for Erosion Control Specialists.

In Bay County Court he pleaded no contest.

He’s been placed on probation for four years and owes about $1250 in fines.

Russell’s company failed to pay worker’s compensation while working under ECS. He was arrested back in June at the same time former Bay County Commissioner Keith Baker was arrested.