PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Parking is going to expand at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Board members approved a nearly $3.6 million expansion project Wednesday morning.

Overflow parking, the cellphone lot, employee parking, and long-term parking will all be impacted.

More than 500 new parking spaces will be added.

While there were multiple options to improve parking, airport officials ultimately decided it’s important to have paved parking spots, so they will all be paved for a little bit more of a cost.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Board Chair Holly Melzer said it will all be funded by the airport’s reserves.

“We consistently hear and see that our overflow lots are very full,” Melzer said. “So we want to be ahead of that and fortunately we are very busy here and so we want to have better opportunities for all of our passengers to make ECP an easy destination.”

Construction is expected to start in the next few weeks and will close down parts of the current parking lots.

However, airport officials said they are working on a plan to address the issues that may come with overflow parking during the holiday season.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023.