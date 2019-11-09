Air Force takes lead in continuing search for missing airman

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The U.S. Air Force announced Friday night they have taken the lead role in the search for an airman who went missing after an unplanned parachute departure from a plane Tuesday.

The Coast Guard called off its search Friday. The Air Force says the search has transitioned to a recovery effort, and recovery teams are refining and adjusting the search area. Coast Guard air and boat crews spent over 130 hours on scene and searched more than 4,909 square-nautical miles over the course of four days, but were unable to locate the airman.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all of the federal, state and local units that have aided in the search for our Airman, especially the U.S. Coast Guard,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Matt Allen, commander of the 24th Special Operations Wing in a press release. “We will continue our recovery effort as long as circumstances and resources allow to bring our Airman home.”

