Air Force Civil Engineer Center delivers big for students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students at Lucille Moore Elementary and their families spent Thursday night celebrating Christmas a little early with officials from Tyndall Air Force Base.

In the 5th annual Spread the Joy event, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center partnered with Dawson LLC and Mercy Chefs to provide a hot meal, a visit from Santa and early gift-giving.

Organizers say the students who attended may not have that merry of a Christmas and this is a way to make sure Santa took care of them.

The group sponsored about 12 kids during their first year but this time around, they have over 150 kids walking away with presents.

“Every kid gets a bag of presents. There are six presents inside. A coat, a pair of shoes, a pair of pants, a shirt and then two toys,” said Heather Mendiola with AFCEC.

Mercy Chefs provided the holiday meals. The non-profit has been in Bay County since Hurricane Michael and say they don’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“I mean this is a place that has great need and it’s a place we think we can contribute greatly and it’s a place with just incredible people. I say it all the time, we have fallen in love with Bay County. We just can’t get away,” said Founder of Mercy Chefs Gary LeBlanc.

Mendiola says they know how much the community supports the base and just wants to show that same support to them.