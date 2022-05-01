UPDATE: May 1, 2022 3:04 p.m.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – BCSO confirmed at 3:04 p.m. the children have been found and have been reunited with their family.

Our previous version of the story is below.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Bay County Fire Department are searching for two children in the Econfina Creek.

Officials said they are looking for a 15-year-old girl and 11-year-old girl. BCSO said one girl is wearing a green shirt with black shorts and another is wearing a blue and white stripe swimsuit.

They said they were free floating with their parents and were somehow separated just south of Highway 20.

Bay County Fire Department is in the water with two boats along with a BCSO water unit and a helicopter.

Officials said as of 2:50 p.m. the girls had been missing for about 45 minutes.

News 13 is following this story and will post more details as they become available.