After three-day search missing Wewahitchka women located

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Wednesday morning a motorist discovered an unknown object on the side of State Road 8.

Preliminary investigation revealed the object discovered was a towing trailer.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle towing the trailer was traveling eastbound on SR-8 sometime on Sunday. The driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the thickly wooded center median. The vehicle then over-turned and came to a final rest on the driver’s side.

Both occupants were entrapped within the vehicle. The driver sustained critical injuries, the passenger sustained fatal injuries. The victims were not identified, as the investigation is still ongoing.