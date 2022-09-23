Workers said it was devastating when paper mill closed.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The paper mill blew its final whistle almost four months ago, but some employees are still cleaning up the mill before the end of the year.

“That was devastating,” Mill Supervisor Paul Shuman said of the closure.

Shuman and 60 other workers are cleaning up the mill before it officially shuts down at the end of the year.

“It’s depressing to go out there every day it’s depressing,” Shuman said. “I mean you’re dying a slow death.”

A slow death that Shuman and others are still grappling with.

“We stopped, ceased operation the first week of June,” Shuman said. “And then we still had everybody out there for about a month before they made their first big cut.”

Many are still looking for new jobs months after the closure.

“I can’t find another job anywhere,” Shuman said. “So anything that I know how to do just doesn’t exist around here. So I’m looking at different industries, not getting any responses from anybody.”

Shuman instead plans to open up a smoke shop. He said other employees moved to mills around the country. Some opened businesses or took jobs in other industries throughout Bay County.

“It’s provided a lot of people a great lifestyle in this county for what, 80 years,” Shuman said.