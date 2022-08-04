PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has made a slight change in the number of hurricanes it expects this year.

“The update represents a very minor, almost insignificant downward adjustment from the original May forecast in terms of the number of named storms and major hurricanes,” wrote Mark Wool, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

The change calls for one fewer named storm and one fewer major hurricane this year. The agency still expects 14-20 named storms and 3-5 major hurricanes.

“While it may seem that we have gotten off to a slow start, that is not uncommon in some years that go on to be quite busy once we get to the peak months of the season,” Wool added. “So, don’t let your guard down now. We have the bulk of hurricane season ahead of us as most of you are well aware.”

News 13 Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy agreed.

“We are heading into the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and just because we haven’t seen much activity doesn’t mean that trend will continue over the next few months,” she said.