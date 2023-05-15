COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — A group of seniors who were allegedly barred from Cottondale High School graduation for being part of a senior prank will be allowed to walk the stage, school officials said Monday.

The drama kicked off after the seniors allegedly turned the hallways of the school into a party-like mess with balloons, streamers, and toilet paper. The kids allegedly cleaned up the mess before the second period began on the day of the prank.

The students were then told that they could not participate in Cottondale’s graduation ceremony. That kicked off a firestorm over the weekend on social media from those who said the decision was unfair. Also, a host of parents and supporters frequently emailed and called media outlets.

The decision was reversed Monday morning.

“Superintendent of Schools, Steve R. Benton, Sr., met with administrative staff at Cottondale High School this morning, where additional information was provided regarding the recent actions of a group of high school seniors,” Officials wrote in a news release. “Based on the information gathered, Superintendent Benton announces the Cottonda;e graduates will be allowed to participate in graduation ceremonies.”