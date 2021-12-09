After one year parents of killed children wait for prosecutors decision

First responders were on scene Friday afternoon at a serious crash with injuries at Coconut Creek in Panama City Beach.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s more than a year since the death of 4-year-old Baylor and 6-year-old Addie Kirchgessner in a tragic accident at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park Golf Course in Panama City Beach.

The family was golfing when a truck ran off the road and struck the children. Their mom feels it every day.

“They should still be here,” said Matt Kirchgessner. “They should be 5 and 7.”

The driver of the truck was Scott Donaldson. An investigation into his actions has not yet been concluded and no criminal charges have been filed.

State Attorney Larry Basford says it is his duty to seek justice in every case, but sometimes that takes time.

“This was an unusual investigation that has required extensive research into medical records surrounding the circumstances and that is why it’s taken so long,” Basford said.

The Kirchgessners said they understand that investigations like this take time but their father also said the process has been exhausting.

“We have tried to be patient but now we are ready for some answers,” said Matt Kirchgessner.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released Donaldson’s toxicology report in June, 6 months after the crash.

News 13 previously reported that FDLE was told on January 11 to hold off on processing Donaldson’s toxicology reports in an effort to subpoena medical records from Donaldson and find out more about his medical history.

And in June, News 13 reported that some of those subpoenaed medical documents revealed that Donaldson has epilepsy. State witnesses and law enforcement at the scene report Donaldson was exhibiting seizure-like symptoms at the time of the crash and he was taken to the hospital.

Prosecutors are currently seeking additional information on medications Donaldson was supposed to be taking. They are also working to test the remaining blood sample to see if the medications were present at the time of the crash.

“We’re still in the process of investigating this case along with the Panama City Beach Police Department we expect that investigation concluded within the next week or so,” Basford said.

Given that this does not appear to be a case of driving under the influence it remains unclear what charges Donaldson would face, if any. But after a year of waiting, Addie and Baylor’s parents may finally have an answer soon.



“Every parent out there watching knows that your kids consume every minute of your life and when that is taken away there is no normal,” Lauren Kirchgessner said.

